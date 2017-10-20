Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Serena Williams out and about with Finance at Bruno Mars Concert

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian hung out backstage before the Bruno Mars concert in Miami on Wednesday. The tennis legend had a great time, and showing off her post-baby body while
documenting the entire evening on Snapchat in the green room with other celebrities.

She filmed herself singing several songs along with Alexis at the concert.

According to the Daily Mail, its reporting Serena and Alexis Sr. are secretly planning to wed in New Orleans. The couple reportedly took a private jet day trip to meet with their wedding planner in the Big Easy on Monday.

More News:
The Battle Of The Blazer And The Boots: Is Ryan Destiny Or Rita Ora Wearing This Outfit Best?
The Battle Of The Blazer And The Boots: Is Ryan Destiny Or Rita Ora Wearing This Outfit Best?

Alexis Ohanian , Bruno Mars , concert , Serena Williams

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Serena Williams out and about with Finance at Bruno Mars Concert

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards
Serena Williams out and about with Finance at…
 49 mins ago
10.20.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Calls Out Michaela’s Mommy Issues
 9 hours ago
10.20.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: You Know It’s Real When Rowan…
 10 hours ago
10.20.17
Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Her Past Experiences…
 13 hours ago
10.20.17
Solange Claps Back After Magazine Photoshops Her Image…
 18 hours ago
10.20.17
Did Wendy Williams Fire Staff Who Leaked Cheating…
 22 hours ago
10.19.17
Denver Sex Traffiking Sting Includes 3-Month-Old Infant And…
 22 hours ago
10.19.17
WATCH: LeBron James Holding This Pediatric Cancer Patient…
 22 hours ago
10.19.17
Trump Offered Grieving Military Dad $25,000, Naturally The…
 23 hours ago
10.19.17
Diana Ross
Diana Ross to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at…
 23 hours ago
10.19.17
Trial Commences For Man Who Killed 8-Year-Old He…
 23 hours ago
10.19.17
Kojo Stone’s ‘Ego Trip’ Is An R&B Infused…
 24 hours ago
10.19.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Ummm…What? Stacy Francis Says Rihanna Needs To Apologize…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Photos