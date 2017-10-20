Serena Williams out and about with Finance at Bruno Mars Concert

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian hung out backstage before the Bruno Mars concert in Miami on Wednesday. The tennis legend had a great time, and showing off her post-baby body while

documenting the entire evening on Snapchat in the green room with other celebrities.

.@serenawilliams posted the best Bruno Mars concert Snapchat Story ever last night. She hung with Bruno Mars and ate his cookies pic.twitter.com/6DiYNE6wyh — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) October 19, 2017

She filmed herself singing several songs along with Alexis at the concert.

BUT she missed baby Alexis the whole time and was so happy to get home when it was over ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0JQMhi0h3X — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) October 19, 2017

According to the Daily Mail, its reporting Serena and Alexis Sr. are secretly planning to wed in New Orleans. The couple reportedly took a private jet day trip to meet with their wedding planner in the Big Easy on Monday.

More News:

The Battle Of The Blazer And The Boots: Is Ryan Destiny Or Rita Ora Wearing This Outfit Best?

The Battle Of The Blazer And The Boots: Is Ryan Destiny Or Rita Ora Wearing This Outfit Best?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: