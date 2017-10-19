Entertainment News
Texas School District Under Fire For Photoshopping Prom Queen’s Purple Hair

The school district issued an apology after photoshopping the high school student's hair brown.

One of the shining qualities of young Black women is our creativity and our commitment to expressing our uniqueness through our hair styles.

One prom queen’s individuality was suppressed when her school district chose to photoshop her purple hair into brown tresses.

Ebony Smith was basking in the glow of being high school royalty when she noticed her photograph on the school’s press release had been tampered with.

“It’s embarrassing,” Smith told local TV station  KHOU. “It wasn’t even Photoshopped correctly. You can still see purple outlining. It’s just very embarrassing.”

According to Galena Park Independent School District’s dress code, colored hair is specifically prohibited. Regardless of the rules, the school deciding to alter Ebony’s appearance without her consent was upsetting to the family.

“You changed her to make her look like someone else,” Ebony’s mother told press. “Keep her as who she is. That’s who the students voted in.”

Galena Park since issued an apology saying the ‘incorrect’ photo was used.

“The error was immediately corrected, and our district sincerely apologizes to the student affected and her parents. Our intent has been, and will continue to be, to acknowledge and spotlight the accomplishments of our students, and we do regret this mistake.”

