The Game Speaks Out Against Allegations He Impregnated A 15-Year-Old Girl

Rapperresponded to allegations he impregnated an underage girl after rumors popped up on social media within the last month.

The initial report, published by gossip site Famelous, included now-deleted screenshots from an anonymous teen. The rumor reemerged on another site, PopGlitz, claiming The Game met a 15-year-old at a club and was informed of her age, but didn’t believe it because the birthdate on her fake ID said otherwise.

In an exclusive statement with Complex, The Game denounced all of the rumors, calling them lies “made up by a child.”

“This story is a lie made up by a child whom I’ve never met nor talked to in my life,” he told the site. ” I wish big media outlets would stop giving inaccurate news & liars a platform to tarnish their brand & make them look like the Enquirer.”

This isn’t the first time sexual violence claims have followed the Compton born rapper.

We previously reported, last year, The Game lost a sexual assault case by default for failing to answer the plaintiff’s complaint. The Game’s co-star on his Vh1 reality show “She’s Got Game,” claimed the now 37-year-old lyricist sexually assaulted her without her consent on numerous occasions.

