Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Game Speaks Out Against Allegations He Impregnated A 15-Year-Old Girl

The LA bred rapper fiercely denied rumors that he was responsible for getting an underage girl pregnant.

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

Equinox Presents 'Celebrity Basketball Spectacular' To Benefit Sports Spectacular - Arrivals

Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty


Rapper The Game responded to allegations he impregnated an underage girl after rumors popped up on social media within the last month.

The initial report, published by gossip site Famelous, included now-deleted screenshots from an anonymous teen. The rumor reemerged on another site, PopGlitz, claiming The Game met a 15-year-old at a club and was informed of her age, but didn’t believe it because the birthdate on her fake ID said otherwise.

SEE MORE: The Game Loses Sexual Assault Case From ‘She’s Got Game’ Contestant

In an exclusive statement with Complex, The Game denounced all of the rumors, calling them lies “made up by a child.”

“This story is a lie made up by a child whom I’ve never met nor talked to in my life,” he told the site. ” I wish big media outlets would stop giving inaccurate news & liars a platform to tarnish their brand & make them look like the Enquirer.”

This isn’t the first time sexual violence claims have followed the Compton born rapper.

We previously reported, last year, The Game lost a sexual assault case by default for failing to answer the plaintiff’s complaint. The Game’s co-star on his Vh1 reality show “She’s Got Game,” claimed the now 37-year-old lyricist sexually assaulted her without her consent on numerous occasions.

SOURCE: COMPLEX

RELATED LINKS

The Game Loses Sexual Assault Case From ‘She’s Got Game’ Contestant

An Alleged Victim Of R. Kelly’s Sex Cult Speaks Out: “Rob Is The One Who Took My Virginity”

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Game Speaks Out Against Allegations He Impregnated A 15-Year-Old Girl

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards
Serena Williams out and about with Finance at…
 49 mins ago
10.20.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Calls Out Michaela’s Mommy Issues
 9 hours ago
10.20.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: You Know It’s Real When Rowan…
 10 hours ago
10.20.17
Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Her Past Experiences…
 13 hours ago
10.20.17
Solange Claps Back After Magazine Photoshops Her Image…
 18 hours ago
10.20.17
Did Wendy Williams Fire Staff Who Leaked Cheating…
 22 hours ago
10.19.17
Denver Sex Traffiking Sting Includes 3-Month-Old Infant And…
 22 hours ago
10.19.17
WATCH: LeBron James Holding This Pediatric Cancer Patient…
 22 hours ago
10.19.17
Trump Offered Grieving Military Dad $25,000, Naturally The…
 23 hours ago
10.19.17
Diana Ross
Diana Ross to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at…
 23 hours ago
10.19.17
Trial Commences For Man Who Killed 8-Year-Old He…
 23 hours ago
10.19.17
Kojo Stone’s ‘Ego Trip’ Is An R&B Infused…
 24 hours ago
10.19.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Ummm…What? Stacy Francis Says Rihanna Needs To Apologize…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Photos