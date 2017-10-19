Movie News
New Han Solo Movie Gets A Title

On the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Source: Sunset Boulevard / Getty

May 25, 2018, we will finally get to know more about Han Solo! This movie is about Solo’s younger days in the rebellion. No word on if we get to see other characters that we know an love like Darth Vader or Lando Calrissian, but the excitement about his movie is HIGH! The original directors were let go on Tuesday and  Ron Howard took over the director’s chair. Howard took to Twitter to make the BIG announcement on the name of the movie!

