New Han Solo Movie Gets A Title

May 25, 2018, we will finally get to know more about Han Solo! This movie is about Solo’s younger days in the rebellion. No word on if we get to see other characters that we know an love like Darth Vader or Lando Calrissian, but the excitement about his movie is HIGH! The original directors were let go on Tuesday and Ron Howard took over the director’s chair. Howard took to Twitter to make the BIG announcement on the name of the movie!