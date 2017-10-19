Krispy Kreme Man Has Died

The world has lost a great man, Chris Rosati. Don’t know the name, maybe you remember the man with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease who planned to steal a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts truck to give away doughnuts. When Krispy Kreme found out about the ‘heist’, they gave him a bus to drive around Durham passing out free doughnuts.

He loved to make people smile. After the ‘heist’, he started handing out ‘Butterfly Grants’. The $50 grants were given to school kids with the challenge of trying to change the world. The idea was for kids to create kindness projects or create a fundraiser for another type of kindness project. Since Rosati started the grants, many school districts across the country adopted the program.

Chris Rosati is survived by his wife Delaney and his two daughters, Logan and Delaney. If a dying man can try to make the world a better place, then can’t the rest of us?

