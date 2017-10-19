Entertainment News
Kojo Stone’s ‘Ego Trip’ Is An R&B Infused Journey Of Love, Loss & Introspection

The six-track EP drops on October 27.

Foxy NC Staff
With the emergence of new musical categories like electronic dance music and the mass immersion of soul music within the frame of pop, the past five years saw a distinct rise of talented indie artists who revitalized the genre of rhythm & blues.

Brooklyn native Kojo Stone is the newest R&B singer to add his name to the post-modern and is gearing up to release his long-awaited EP, Ego Trip on October 27.

The project is very personal to Stone, who bared the most intimate parts of his love life on the six-track project.

“Ego Trip was inspired by a couple of my past relationships. I came to the realization that they were led by Ego and not love,” the twenty-seven-year-old said.

Stone also used his project as a means of elevation and self-reflection.

“We focus on things that only matter to our individual selves, we forgot to focus on what mattered to each other as a whole. We forgot to understand, to find compromise, to sacrifice, to communicate,” Stone continued.

“When you are led by your ego, you have a chip on your shoulder. You place blame with no thought. You tend not to be accountable for your actions. You are always unwilling and unable. So through that, Ego Trip was created. The music gave me an opportunity to be transparent about my past relationships and find clarity.”

Songs like the EP’s first track “Energy,” lure us into a hypnotizing lullaby, while iRather is a syncopated track that delves into the highs and lows of a relationship illuminated with urgent passion and disillusion.

The singer’s voice recently captured the ears of Oscar-wining actress Gabourey Sidibe who featured Stone’s song “Surface Love” in Sidibe’s short film “The Tale Of Four.”

You can listen to the full EP here.

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Photos