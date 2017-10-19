Did Wendy Williams Fire Staff Who Leaked Cheating Rumors About Her Husband?

HelloBeautiful Staff

reportedly shook up things behind the scenes at her daily show, allegedly firing members of her staff who she believed leaked cheating rumors about her husband,

It all came to head when an explosive report alleged Hunter, who is also Williams’ manager, was carrying on a long-term relationship with a 32-year-old massage therapist named Sarina Hudson. The report also stated that Williams not only knew about the affair, but willingly shared her husband with Hudson.

Williams and Hunter have been married since 2007 and share a 17-year-old son named Kevin Jr.

Days later, Williams used her talk show to clear up the story while proudly sporting her large diamond wedding ring.

An undisclosed source told entertainment blog The Jasmine Brand that Williams felt betrayed after the story leaked and immediately investigated where the story originated.

“She fired anyone who was connected to the story because it was not only fake, but it showed how disloyal they were to her. She can’t trust someone who would do that to her. She fired a number of her staff, including some producers,” the source said.

Williams is apparently unbothered by the rumor and will continue to stand by her man, the source states.

