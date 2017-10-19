TJMS
Shaun King: How Do We Actually Make Change Happen?

Shaun King
“Awareness and action are not the same things,” says Shaun King. In this day and age of the Trump Era, King believes that as a people we need to organize better to make an impact.

On this segment of the Scary Truth, Shaun King outlines some main things that need to happen for change to happen. A plan for change, getting more people to execute the plan and energy. Listen above as he expands on each of these.

