Shaun King: How Do We Actually Make Change Happen?

Shaun King

“Awareness and action are not the same things,” says Shaun King. In this day and age of the Trump Era, King believes that as a people we need to organize better to make an impact.

On this segment of the Scary Truth, Shaun King outlines some main things that need to happen for change to happen. A plan for change, getting more people to execute the plan and energy. Listen above as he expands on each of these.

Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality 17 photos Launch gallery Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality 1. Thousands march together on their way to the NYPD headquarters. Source:Twitter 1 of 17 2. Thousands gather near the NYPD headquarters. Source:Twitter 2 of 17 3. A protester holds up a sign to stop police brutality. Source:Splash 3 of 17 4. Kevin Liles, Russell Simmons, and Nas help lead the march in NYC. Source:Instagram 4 of 17 5. Protestors march up 5th Avenue. Source:Twitter 5 of 17 6. Thousands gather in Washington Square Park before marching uptown. Source:Instagram 6 of 17 7. Protestors lead by holding up a ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner. Source:Twitter 7 of 17 8. Picketed versions of the victims of police brutality are held up during the march. Source:Twitter 8 of 17 9. The Brooklyn Bridge gets shut down by protestors. Source:Twitter 9 of 17 10. A protestor holds up a focused ‘We Demand Justice’ sign Source:Instagram 10 of 17 11. Santa Con participants face the interrupting protests happening through the streets. Source:Twitter 11 of 17 12. An artist participates in the protest through creative expression. Source:Splash 12 of 17 13. Thousands of different ethnicities and ages come together for the protests. 13 of 17 14. Thousands gather in Washington Square Park before the march. Source:Instagram 14 of 17 15. A protestor marches while in chains. Source:Twitter 15 of 17 16. Thousands march up 5th Avenue. Source:Twitter 16 of 17 17. Thousands march up 5th Avenue towards Union Square. Source:Twitter 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality

