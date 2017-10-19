A. J. Calloway Is Throwing A Party To Help Hurricane Victims

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Co-host of the show Extra A.J. Calloway will be hosting the WE ARE Human event at his alma mater Howard University. During their homecoming weekend, the event is set to help the hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"We have a great time on the cruise. I called your son and said 'look I got to be on the cruise'"

Howard University’s homecoming weekend seemed like the perfect weekend to get people together to help out. “I know how to throw a party so the Howard University community came together. I’m throwing an epic event,” expressed Calloway.

There’s been a lot of talk on the government basically ignoring the people of Puerto Rico and the U. S. Virgin Islands. “It seems like the administration and the government is not stepping up like they need to,” explained Calloway. He continued, “I’ve spoken to people over there and they are in dire need of help.”

