TJMS
Home > TJMS

A. J. Calloway Is Throwing A Party To Help Hurricane Victims

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment


Co-host of the show Extra A.J. Calloway will be hosting the WE ARE Human event at his alma mater Howard University. During their homecoming weekend, the event is set to help the hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We have a great time on the cruise. I called your son and said ‘look I got to be on the cruise’”

Howard University’s homecoming weekend seemed like the perfect weekend to get people together to help out. “I know how to throw a party so the Howard University community came together. I’m throwing an epic event,” expressed Calloway.

There’s been a lot of talk on the government basically ignoring the people of Puerto Rico and the U. S. Virgin Islands. “It seems like the administration and the government is not stepping up like they need to,” explained Calloway. He continued, “I’ve spoken to people over there and they are in dire need of help.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Celebrities Who Attended Howard University

21 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who Attended Howard University

Continue reading Celebrities Who Attended Howard University

Celebrities Who Attended Howard University

Here's a list of SOME celebrities who attended Howard University.


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Did Wendy Williams Fire Staff Who Leaked Cheating…
 2 hours ago
10.19.17
Denver Sex Traffiking Sting Includes 3-Month-Old Infant And…
 2 hours ago
10.19.17
WATCH: LeBron James Holding This Pediatric Cancer Patient…
 3 hours ago
10.19.17
Trump Offered Grieving Military Dad $25,000, Naturally The…
 3 hours ago
10.19.17
Diana Ross
Diana Ross to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at…
 3 hours ago
10.19.17
Trial Commences For Man Who Killed 8-Year-Old He…
 4 hours ago
10.19.17
Kojo Stone’s ‘Ego Trip’ Is An R&B Infused…
 4 hours ago
10.19.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To…
 16 hours ago
10.19.17
Ummm…What? Stacy Francis Says Rihanna Needs To Apologize…
 17 hours ago
10.19.17
Michelle Williams Talks Mental Health: ‘I Was Suicidal’…
 18 hours ago
10.19.17
Keeping Up With The Court: Blac Chyna Sues…
 19 hours ago
10.19.17
Nicki Minaj: Foxy Brown & Lil Kim Shaped…
 21 hours ago
10.19.17
Tyler Perry Doesn’t Give AF About What You…
 22 hours ago
10.19.17
INSTADAILY: Hazel E
 23 hours ago
10.19.17
Photos