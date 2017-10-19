Marlon Wayans Is Excited For Season Two Of ‘Marlon’

The NBC sitcom Marlon has been renewed for a second season and Marlon Wayans couldn’t be more excited. And if that’s not enough, he’s getting ready to film his very first stand-up comedy special on November 18, 2017!
“I thought I was punished. I thought Tom was going to beat me,” laughed Wayans! He called into his interview a little late but Tom forgave him.
On his show getting another season, Wayans said, “I am so happy so now I don’t have to ask you (Tom) for no damn money! I was just about to call you!”
Working with Essence Atkins on Marlon has been a lot of fun for Wayans. “You know what’s beautiful? We have like this marriage. She reminds me a lot of my children’s mom. I love her to death but no matter what I do, she won’t give me any!”
Listen above to the full interview!
