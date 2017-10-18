Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

A California Eatery Had No Shame & Served Reheated Popeyes To Customers

Some people will go to great lengths for the taste of chicken.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Leave a comment

A California restaurant is trying to recover after a customer revealed the savory chicken served to customers was actually reheated chicken from Popeyes.

Sweet Dixie Kitchen, located in Long Beach, offered a variety of fried chicken plates on their brunch menu, but failed to disclose that the chicken tenders were actually brought in from the popular Louisiana based eatery.

Everything came to a head when a customer posted a yelp review claiming they saw restaurant employees carry Popeyes boxes into the kitchen. The owner, incredulously didn’t deny the allegations, but proudly gave an explanation as to why on Facebook.

The owner also admitted that several other items on the menu are outsourced from outside venues.

Read the whole fiasco here at Longbeachize.

SOURCE: Longbeachize

DON’T MISS:

The NFL Will Allow Players Do Something They Were Entitled To Do All Along: Kneel In Protest

3 Dead, 2 Injured In Harford County, Maryland Shooting

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading A California Eatery Had No Shame & Served Reheated Popeyes To Customers

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To…
 11 hours ago
10.19.17
Ummm…What? Stacy Francis Says Rihanna Needs To Apologize…
 12 hours ago
10.19.17
Michelle Williams Talks Mental Health: ‘I Was Suicidal’…
 13 hours ago
10.19.17
Keeping Up With The Court: Blac Chyna Sues…
 15 hours ago
10.19.17
Nicki Minaj: Foxy Brown & Lil Kim Shaped…
 17 hours ago
10.19.17
Tyler Perry Doesn’t Give AF About What You…
 17 hours ago
10.19.17
INSTADAILY: Hazel E
 18 hours ago
10.19.17
Mimi Faust Reveals Her Mother Abandoned Her For…
 19 hours ago
10.19.17
‘LHHH’ Loser Hazel E Calls Black Women Monkeys…
 19 hours ago
10.19.17
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
The Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Alleged Marriage To…
 23 hours ago
10.18.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
Mary J. Blige graces ‘Essence’ cover, Oscar-buzz role…
 23 hours ago
10.18.17
#TheManeEvent: All The Extravagant Photos From The Keyshia…
 23 hours ago
10.19.17
Gurl What?! Torrei Hart Tells TMZ Kevin Hart…
 2 days ago
10.18.17
Jumping The Broom! Did Toni Braxton And Birdman…
 2 days ago
10.18.17
Photos