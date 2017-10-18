News
New ‘Women of NASA’ LEGO Set Is Coming

Science Mission Specialist Mae Jemison prepares to

Source: ROBERT SULLIVAN / Getty

November 1st, Lego is releasing their new Women of NASA set. The set includes NASA astronauts Mae Jemison, Sally Ride, and Nancy Grace Roman and computer scientist, Margaret Hamilton.  Idea for the set was a fan-proposed and supported design. The sets includes the action figures of the ladies as well as three LEGO builds that recreate the spacecraft and settings where they made their mark on space history.

In a press release, LEGO  said “Explore the professions of some of the groundbreaking women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) with the LEGO Ideas Women of NASA set.” The set is a 231 pieces and is recommended for ages 10 and older. It will retail for $24.99 and will be in stores on November 1st.

 

