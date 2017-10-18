News
Ben & Jerry's Newest Flavor

Ben & Jerry's and Bonnaroo - New Flavor Party

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream has always had a strong civic side. They truly put their money where there mouth or maybe spoon is! They have come out with an new flavor, One Sweet World. This new flavor is made up of Coffee Caramel Ice Creams with Fudge Chunks & Swirls of Marshmallow & Salted Caramel. They will donate a potion of the sales of the new ice cream to support different organizations working for economic and racial justice. The idea is to get Americans to ‘dig deeper’ to understand issues of racial justice in the US.

This isn’t the first time that Ben & Jerry’s has done something like this. In May, 2016 Ben & Jerry’s co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield helped introduce the new flavor called Empower Mint. Proceeds from sales of the flavor benefit the NC Chapter of the NAACP. Ben & Jerry is really SWEET to our world! What to learn more about Ben & Jerry’s plan? Click here.

Fashion designer Michael Kors and Anna Wintour hosted this years' God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York City. This organization delivers more than 6000 meals, daily! Get into the Michael Kors' looks straight off the runway on stars like Empire's Serayah, models' Jourdan Dunn and Joan Smalls.

