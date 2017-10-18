Ben & Jerry’s Newest Flavor

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream has always had a strong civic side. They truly put their money where there mouth or maybe spoon is! They have come out with an new flavor, One Sweet World. This new flavor is made up of Coffee Caramel Ice Creams with Fudge Chunks & Swirls of Marshmallow & Salted Caramel. They will donate a potion of the sales of the new ice cream to support different organizations working for economic and racial justice. The idea is to get Americans to ‘dig deeper’ to understand issues of racial justice in the US.

This isn’t the first time that Ben & Jerry’s has done something like this. In May, 2016 Ben & Jerry’s co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield helped introduce the new flavor called Empower Mint. Proceeds from sales of the flavor benefit the NC Chapter of the NAACP. Ben & Jerry is really SWEET to our world! What to learn more about Ben & Jerry’s plan? Click here.