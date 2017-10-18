Lifestyle
The NFL Will Allow Players Do Something They Were Entitled To Do All Along: Kneel In Protest

Did the players ever really need the leagues permission?

Foxy NC Staff
On Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the league would no longer interfere with National Anthem protest demonstrations.

The commissioner delivered the message after a fall gathering with league owners and players. It’s a complete pivot from the league’s earlier decision to reprimand any player who refuses to stand during the song.

“We spent today talking about the issues that our players have been trying to bring attention to. About issues in our communities to make our communities better,” Goodell told a pool of reporters at a post-meeting press conference.

The specific “issues” Goodell is referring to happens to deal with the scarcity of Black lives. An onslaught of recent police involved shootings, government polices, and the lack of economic opportunity, prompted former quarterback Colin Kaepernick to kneel in protest.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, corroborated Goodell’s account when asked by reporters after the meeting.  “We were really more talking about solutions and how we get the results that we want to get,” he said.

Kaepernick, who recently filed a legal grievance against the NFL for collusion was not invited to the meeting according to a report by his lawyers.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

These Celebs & Politicians Kneeled In Honor Of Racial Equality

