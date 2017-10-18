Lifestyle
GET THE LOOK: Cardi B Has Us On Red Alert With This Daring Cut Out Ensemble

Hello Beautiful Staff
Cardi B performed and wore a sexy outfit for the stage.

@iamcardib wearing UTIERRE Red. Styled by @kollincarter

Donning a Utierre Red ensemble, the Bronx born beauty wore Utierre’s $250.00 wool red panties-pants and a $200.00 red chain bra top. This look is for the confident!

@iamcardib wearing UTIERRE RED. Styled by @kollincarter

Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi’s look was perfect for the stage with daring cutouts showing off her curves. The chain bra is a red top held together by a a mix of heavy duty chains and hardware. The 100% wool pants have two back pockets and look like modern day, stylish, ass chaps.

Beauties, would you wear this look? Tell us in the comments.

Photos