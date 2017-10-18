GET THE LOOK: Cardi B Has Us On Red Alert With This Daring Cut Out Ensemble

Cardi B performed and wore a sexy outfit for the stage.
Donning a Utierre Red ensemble, the Bronx born beauty wore Utierre’s $250.00 wool red panties-pants and a $200.00 red chain bra top. This look is for the confident!
Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi’s look was perfect for the stage with daring cutouts showing off her curves. The chain bra is a red top held together by a a mix of heavy duty chains and hardware. The 100% wool pants have two back pockets and look like modern day, stylish, ass chaps.
Beauties, would you wear this look? Tell us in the comments.
