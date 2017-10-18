TJMS
Home > TJMS

Huggy Lowdown: Where There’s A Will There’s A Way!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment


10/18/17- Huggy didn’t think Trump could get any worse than he already was. He called the widow of a fallen soldier and said, “He knows what he signed up for.” Who says that?

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff

22 photos Launch gallery

Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff

Continue reading Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff

Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
The Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Alleged Marriage To…
 1 hour ago
10.18.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
Mary J. Blige graces ‘Essence’ cover, Oscar-buzz role…
 2 hours ago
10.18.17
#TheManeEvent: All The Extravagant Photos From The Keyshia…
 2 hours ago
10.18.17
Gurl What?! Torrei Hart Tells TMZ Kevin Hart…
 18 hours ago
10.18.17
Jumping The Broom! Did Toni Braxton And Birdman…
 20 hours ago
10.18.17
The Fabulous & Fierce Designs Of ‘Project Runway’…
 22 hours ago
10.18.17
Designer Mychael Knight Of ‘Project Runway’ Fame Reportedly…
 22 hours ago
10.18.17
Will Gerard Butler Join 50 Cent On Power?
 22 hours ago
10.18.17
Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane’s Rehearsal Dinner Was…
 23 hours ago
10.18.17
Here’s What Happened When Tamar Braxton & Adrienne…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Beyonce Went To A Wedding, But We’re Mostly…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Morehouse Officially Names Its New President
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Bigger And Better Things Ahead For Tom Joyner
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Photos