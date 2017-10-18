TJMS
Home > TJMS

Vivica A. Fox Returns As Chantae In ‘Two Can Play This Game’ Play

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment


Vivica A. Fox is starring in the touring stage play Two Can Play That Game directed by Je’Caryous Johnson.

Having starred in the movie alongside Gabrielle Union, Fox is now on stage with the production playing the same character Chantae.

“The stage play originated from Two Can Play That Game the movie which I originally did with Morris Chestnut, Gabrielle Union, and Anthony Anderson. And I was approached by Je’Caryous Johnson to do the stage play. It’s All whole new cast with a whole new set of love lessons,” explained Fox.

The play is similar to the movie, but with a few new additions. “I would say we have about 75% of the original content from the movie. But we just added amazing new storylines.”

If you want to catch Vivica A. Fox on the show please see the tour dates down below:

Oct. 20-21  Detroit, MI               Music Hall

Oct. 22        Clevland, Ohio        Playhouse Square

Oct. 27-28  Los Angeles, CA     Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 29        Long Beach, CA      Terrace Theater

Nov. 3-4      Atlanta, GA              Fox Theatre

Nov. 5          Orlando, FL              Bob Carr Theater

Nov. 10-12   Washington, DC    Warner Theater

Nov. 17-19  Houston, TX               Hobby Center

For even more information head over to www. jecaryous.com

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Vivica A. Fox Returns As Chantae In ‘Two Can Play This Game’ Play

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
The Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Alleged Marriage To…
 1 hour ago
10.18.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
Mary J. Blige graces ‘Essence’ cover, Oscar-buzz role…
 1 hour ago
10.18.17
#TheManeEvent: All The Extravagant Photos From The Keyshia…
 2 hours ago
10.18.17
Gurl What?! Torrei Hart Tells TMZ Kevin Hart…
 18 hours ago
10.18.17
Jumping The Broom! Did Toni Braxton And Birdman…
 20 hours ago
10.18.17
The Fabulous & Fierce Designs Of ‘Project Runway’…
 22 hours ago
10.18.17
Designer Mychael Knight Of ‘Project Runway’ Fame Reportedly…
 22 hours ago
10.18.17
Will Gerard Butler Join 50 Cent On Power?
 22 hours ago
10.18.17
Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane’s Rehearsal Dinner Was…
 23 hours ago
10.18.17
Here’s What Happened When Tamar Braxton & Adrienne…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Beyonce Went To A Wedding, But We’re Mostly…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Morehouse Officially Names Its New President
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Bigger And Better Things Ahead For Tom Joyner
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Photos