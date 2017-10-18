Vivica A. Fox Returns As Chantae In ‘Two Can Play This Game’ Play

Vivica A. Fox is starring in the touring stage play Two Can Play That Game directed by Je’Caryous Johnson.
Having starred in the movie alongside Gabrielle Union, Fox is now on stage with the production playing the same character Chantae.
“The stage play originated from Two Can Play That Game the movie which I originally did with Morris Chestnut, Gabrielle Union, and Anthony Anderson. And I was approached by Je’Caryous Johnson to do the stage play. It’s All whole new cast with a whole new set of love lessons,” explained Fox.
The play is similar to the movie, but with a few new additions. “I would say we have about 75% of the original content from the movie. But we just added amazing new storylines.”
If you want to catch Vivica A. Fox on the show please see the tour dates down below:
Oct. 20-21 Detroit, MI Music Hall
Oct. 22 Clevland, Ohio Playhouse Square
Oct. 27-28 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre
Oct. 29 Long Beach, CA Terrace Theater
Nov. 3-4 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
Nov. 5 Orlando, FL Bob Carr Theater
Nov. 10-12 Washington, DC Warner Theater
Nov. 17-19 Houston, TX Hobby Center
For even more information head over to www. jecaryous.com
