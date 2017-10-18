TJMS
Home > TJMS

Gabrielle Union’s New Book Let’s People Know They’re Not Alone

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment


We’re Going To Need More Wine is the new book written by Gabrielle Union that’s all about her life and she was happy to talk about it!

“It took so long because I actually did not feel worthy enough. I didn’t feel like my life was worthy enough. I didn’t feel like my opinions were worthy enough. I didn’t feel like I had enough talent as a writer,” said Union. She continued,  “And it just took a lot of therapy to get to a place where I felt like my words held value.”

Union says that the purpose of the book was to let people know that they’re not alone and that their lives mean something. “I was ready to share in a very open and honest and transparent way, “expressed Union.

It’s called We’re Going To Need More Wine because I want it to feel like an actual conversation that I’m having with my friends, “says Union.

Listen above to more from this awesome interview with Gabrielle Union.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

#CouplesWeLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are A Chocolate Sundae From Our Dreams

16 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are A Chocolate Sundae From Our Dreams

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are A Chocolate Sundae From Our Dreams

#CouplesWeLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are A Chocolate Sundae From Our Dreams


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
The Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Alleged Marriage To…
 1 hour ago
10.18.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
Mary J. Blige graces ‘Essence’ cover, Oscar-buzz role…
 1 hour ago
10.18.17
#TheManeEvent: All The Extravagant Photos From The Keyshia…
 2 hours ago
10.18.17
Gurl What?! Torrei Hart Tells TMZ Kevin Hart…
 18 hours ago
10.18.17
Jumping The Broom! Did Toni Braxton And Birdman…
 20 hours ago
10.18.17
The Fabulous & Fierce Designs Of ‘Project Runway’…
 22 hours ago
10.18.17
Designer Mychael Knight Of ‘Project Runway’ Fame Reportedly…
 22 hours ago
10.18.17
Will Gerard Butler Join 50 Cent On Power?
 22 hours ago
10.18.17
Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane’s Rehearsal Dinner Was…
 23 hours ago
10.18.17
Here’s What Happened When Tamar Braxton & Adrienne…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Beyonce Went To A Wedding, But We’re Mostly…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Morehouse Officially Names Its New President
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Bigger And Better Things Ahead For Tom Joyner
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Photos