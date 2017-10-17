Police Give The ‘All Clear’ After Investigating Report Of Active Shooter At Howard University

Foxy NC Staff

UPDATE: All HU buildings have been cleared by authorities. Thank you for your patience. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

Update 2:24pm EST: All HU buildings were cleared by authorities with nothing found.

We previously reported, police responded to an anonymous report of an active shooter on Howard University’s campus early Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:44p EST, a tweet from the university’s official Twitter handle stated police took the report seriously and are investigating. One building was evacuated in the wake of the report.

Police are currently conducting a sweep of campus. All students & staff should stay in place & shelter in place until further notification — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

According to D.C. police, nothing has been found, but still advised the public to stay away from the scene.

We're still on the scene @HowardU. Still nothing found. Avoid 6th St from Fairmont St to College St; Howard Pl from Georgia Ave to 4th St — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

NBC was on the scene talking to students.

“I just hope nobody’s hurt,” one student told the outlet.

SOURCE: NBC

MORE NEWS

Beautiful News: SZA Invites Fan With Lupus To Attend A Free Concert

Child Dead After 325-Pound Cousin Sat On Her As Punishment

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: