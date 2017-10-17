Lifestyle
Yara Shahidi Goes For An All White Look At Elle Magazine’s ‘Women In Hollywood’ Event

Hello Beautiful Staff
Attending the Elle Magazine Women In Hollywood Event in Los Anglees, CA, Yara Shahidi is giving us a fresh look wearing Look 34 straight off the Fall/Winter 2017 Chanel runway. The dress has a wide, open, high neck collar with embroidered detail.

ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by L'Oreal Paris, Real Is Rare, Real Is A Diamond and CALVIN KLEIN - Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty


She paired her look with white shoes and a high top knot with her baby hairs on fleek. I love her natural makeup (a signature for her) and her glow! She looks so effortlessly stylish and put together.

ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by L'Oreal Paris, Real Is Rare, Real Is A Diamond and CALVIN KLEIN - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


I’m loving the silver on her lower lash line. It looks so good! (If you want to be on trend, check out this blue eyeliner look). For those of you who are wondering if you still can wear white after Labor Day, those are old fashion rules! Get into an all white look to take you from bleak to chic.

At 62, Iman's Vogue Editorial Shows Us There Is A Fountain Of Youth

Iman Abdulmajid is a Somali fashion model, entrepreneur and actress. While 62 is nearing retirement for some, Iman is in a healthy career flow and showed today's top models how it's done in an editorial for Vogue Italia. The beautiful black and white photography shows off Iman's beautiful bone structure and lengthy limbs. The editorial concept is 'How The West Was Won' and styling was done by Patrick Mackie. Hair and makeup was completed by Luigi Murenu and Yumi Lee. Nails done by Naomi Yasuda. The models' editorial is featured in Vogue Italia's October 2017 issue. You don't want to miss these beautiful images shot by Luigi Murenu and Lango Henzi.

