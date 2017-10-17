Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane’s Rehearsal Dinner Was More Extravagant Than Most Weddings

Foxy NC Staff

#PressPlay: #TSRBaeWatch Tomorrow is the big day for #GucciMane and #KeyshiaKaior ❤️ #TheWopsters (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

are walking down the aisle today, but their we’re not sure how they’re going to top their lavish rehearsal dinner. Hip-hop’s ride-or-die couple donned extravagant red ensemble while exchanging even more expensive gifts on the gram.

And the gifts didn’t stop there. Gucci spared no expense and surprised his bride-to-be with a matching Rolls Royce.

OMG!! My baby is the best!!! #NewWhipAlert tune in tmrw as our wedding airs live on BET at 10pm 10/17 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

#PressPlay get you a man like #GucciMane 😩😩 A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

If this is their rehearsal, then what will their wedding look like🤷‍♀️ tune in tonight on @bet at 10pm to watch our wedding live! Yes LIVEEEEEEE!!!!!!💎👰💍 #TheManeEvent 10/17 #TheWopsters A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

The Mane’s wedding rehearsal 💍 Mr. Davis & Mrs. Davis A post shared by Our Generation Music 🔰 (@ourgenerationmusicco) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

You can get a glimpse of Keyshia and Gucci’s trip down the aisle on their reality TV show The Mane Event on BET every Tuesday night at 10 PM ET/PT.

