Will Gerard Butler Join 50 Cent On Power?

Foxy NC staff
Gerard Butler is the star of Geostorm a political thriller and disaster film that takes place in the future. Gerard’s character Jake Lawson has to head back up to the ISS when a network of satellites designed to control the global climate start to attack Earth causing one epic Geostorm.

I sat down with Gerard to talk about the film, and he also shared a story about how his mother called him in the middle of a love scene with Jennifer Aniston. Butler recently finished a film with 50 Cent so I asked him if we could expect to see him on Power and he dropped a bombshell. 50 get to work brother.

Photos