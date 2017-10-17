Health
Home > Health

Tuberculosis At Durham High School

bvick
Leave a comment
African American preteen girl uses tissue in pharmacy

Source: asiseeit / Getty

According to WTVD, a student at Northern High School in Durham, NC has been diagnosed with tuberculosis. The Durham County Department of Public Health has confirmed it. The student has been quarantine at home until they are no longer infectious. Parents of other students who may have been in contact with the infected student have been notified.

Click here for more details about tuberculosis.

BEST IN SHOW: Layana Aguilar Collection Infuses Brazilian Influences And Prints

10 photos Launch gallery

BEST IN SHOW: Layana Aguilar Collection Infuses Brazilian Influences And Prints

Continue reading Tuberculosis At Durham High School

BEST IN SHOW: Layana Aguilar Collection Infuses Brazilian Influences And Prints

Project Runway contestant and designer of Disney Princess Elena’s dress Layana Aguilar shows off her talents through feminine silhouettes and cool coordinate sets. This collection was inspired by hummingbirds, which is also a direct inspiration from her grandmother. Check out the best from her runway collection for Spring/Summer 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s What Happened When Tamar Braxton & Adrienne…
 4 hours ago
10.17.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Beyonce Went To A Wedding, But We’re Mostly…
 4 hours ago
10.17.17
Morehouse Officially Names Its New President
 5 hours ago
10.17.17
Bigger And Better Things Ahead For Tom Joyner
 5 hours ago
10.17.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 6 hours ago
10.17.17
As Told By Jovel Roystan: Five Indisputable Fall…
 7 hours ago
10.17.17
‘LHHHS4’ Season Finale Recap: Alexis Skyy Is Still…
 16 hours ago
10.17.17
Love Triangle Shenanigans: Peter Gunz Calls Tara Wallace…
 20 hours ago
10.17.17
Paul Mooney Roasts NeNe Leakes: “How Is She…
 21 hours ago
10.17.17
Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Isaiah Washington Posed The Dumbest Question About Women…
 23 hours ago
10.17.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther – Official Trailer
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Beautiful News: SZA Invites Fan With Lupus To…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Photos