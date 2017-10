Top Of The Morning: That’s Got To Be Collusion!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

10/17/17- The Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy went off on a reporter that asked if he’d replace his injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers with Colin Kaepernick. Tom thinks that proves blackballing and collusion! Listen above to the whole thing!

Don't think Mike McCarthy has any interest in answering questions about Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/CbMrLlBS7L — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 16, 2017

