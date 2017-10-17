Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Eric Holder Lit Donald Trump Up Over Statement About Fallen Soldiers: ‘Stop The Damn Lying’

Trump done went and made the former attorney general cuss.

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

Donald Trump‘s claims that former president Barack Obama never reached out to the families of fallen solders on Monday really rubbed former attorney general Eric Holder the wrong way.

Holder took to Twitter later that night to denounce Trump and set the record straight.

“Stop the damn lying – you’re the President. I went to Dover AFB with 44 and saw him comfort the families of both the fallen military & DEA,” Holder wrote.

He even pulled out his archive of receipts to tweet a photo of him and Obama saluting alongside four soldiers.

During a press conference in the rose garden, Trump said the following when pressed about four soldiers who died on the ground in Niger in early October.

“The traditional way, if you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls, a lot of them didn’t make calls,” Trump said.

“I like to call when it’s appropriate, when I think I’m able to do it,” he continued.

Of course when pressed about his accusation, Trump resorted to his usual excuse, saying that he was “told” that information.

One thing is for sure, between former White House photographer Pete Souza and Holder, Trump will continuously get checked when he tries to come for their main man Barack.

DON’T MISS:

The Internet Cannot Stop Laughing At Donald Trump Not Knowing He’s President of the Virgin Islands

Evening Minute: Eric Holder Says Obama Is Back And ‘Ready To Roll’

NBC's 'World Of Dance' Celebration - Arrivals

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico's Rescue Instead Of Trump

11 photos Launch gallery

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico's Rescue Instead Of Trump

Continue reading 12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico's Rescue Instead Of Trump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s What Happened When Tamar Braxton & Adrienne…
 4 hours ago
10.17.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Beyonce Went To A Wedding, But We’re Mostly…
 4 hours ago
10.17.17
Morehouse Officially Names Its New President
 5 hours ago
10.17.17
Bigger And Better Things Ahead For Tom Joyner
 5 hours ago
10.17.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 6 hours ago
10.17.17
As Told By Jovel Roystan: Five Indisputable Fall…
 7 hours ago
10.17.17
‘LHHHS4’ Season Finale Recap: Alexis Skyy Is Still…
 16 hours ago
10.17.17
Love Triangle Shenanigans: Peter Gunz Calls Tara Wallace…
 20 hours ago
10.17.17
Paul Mooney Roasts NeNe Leakes: “How Is She…
 21 hours ago
10.17.17
Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other…
 22 hours ago
10.17.17
Isaiah Washington Posed The Dumbest Question About Women…
 23 hours ago
10.17.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther – Official Trailer
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Beautiful News: SZA Invites Fan With Lupus To…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Photos