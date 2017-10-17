Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation

Auburn, Washington police are still going forward with the case.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Just when Nelly thought he was in the clear regarding the rape case and accusations around him, the rapper has been hit with an unexpected blow. It’s been reported that despite the victim deciding to drop the case, the local police are still moving forward.

The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014 - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty


The last few weeks have been more than a little controversial for rapper Nelly, as he was accused of raping a 21-year-old woman on his tour bus while in Auburn, Washington for a performance. Since then however, the young woman has decided that she wants the case dropped and that she refuses to testify in any court proceedings. Many thought this was the end of Nelly’s ordeal, but as The Grio reports, local Auburn, Washington police are keeping the rape case as an open investigation.

Via The Grio:

In an exclusive with TMZ, Nelly’s accuser said that she did not want to cooperate with moving the case forward because she could not take the pressure of battling a celebrity. What’s more, she said that she felt betrayed by the police.

However, while the case will certainly be more difficult to prosecute when the accuser is refusing to testify, Auburn police are still moving forward in order to collect evidence and present the case to the prosecutor’s office. They are expected to present the case within the next week, and it will ultimately be up to the prosecutors to decide if Nelly will face any charges.

Regarding the latest news involving his client’s rape case, Nelly’s attorney Scott Rosenblum stated to the press that he “expects the police to do their due diligence.” However, he firmly said that he is confident in his client’s innocence and that all charges will be dropped once all evidence is gathered.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Love Triangle Shenanigans: Peter Gunz Calls Tara Wallace On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

New Jersey Officer Suspended For Fighting Two Girls Outside Of A High School

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bigger And Better Things Ahead For Tom Joyner
 43 mins ago
10.17.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 hour ago
10.17.17
‘LHHHS4’ Season Finale Recap: Alexis Skyy Is Still…
 11 hours ago
10.17.17
Love Triangle Shenanigans: Peter Gunz Calls Tara Wallace…
 16 hours ago
10.17.17
Paul Mooney Roasts NeNe Leakes: “How Is She…
 17 hours ago
10.17.17
Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other…
 18 hours ago
10.17.17
Isaiah Washington Posed The Dumbest Question About Women…
 19 hours ago
10.17.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 23 hours ago
10.17.17
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther – Official Trailer
 23 hours ago
10.16.17
Beautiful News: SZA Invites Fan With Lupus To…
 23 hours ago
10.17.17
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture
Oprah Held Brunch At Her Home This Weekend…
 24 hours ago
10.16.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
New Body, Who Dis? Mary J. Blige’s Glow…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Welp! Kimbella Calls Out Yandy For Wishing Her…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Photos