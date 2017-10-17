Maryland Residents Pushing Back Against Mistreatment From Liquor Store

Upper Marlboro residents demand action after the storeowner went unpunished for handcuffing a customer.

News One
Fed up with mistreatment from storeo wners in their community, thousands of Upper Marlboro are preparing to battle before a liquor control board after a store owner went unpunished for handcuffing a customer.

Prince George’s County police have said store owners can handcuff a customer in their store, and the prosecutor dropped a second-degree assault charge against him. Seeing no other recourse, more than 5,000 people signed a petition to close Largo Liquors, NBC News Washington reports.

A Facebook video shows the customer arguing with a cashier. In the dispute, the customer knocked over a display on the counter. The owner rushes out and fights with the customer, eventually tackling him to the ground and placing him in handcuffs until the police arrived.

The prosecutor dropped disorderly conduct charges against the customer. But many in the community are dissatisfied with the whole outcome. In addition to the petition drive, many are also writing negative reviews of the store online.

“It makes me feel like I have a family,” the customer told the news outlet. “A family that I don’t even know about.”

SOURCE:  NBC News Washington

