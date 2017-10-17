TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Jupiter Hammon

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment

Jupiter Hammon was the first Black poet and writer in the United States, with his first work published at the age of 50 in 1761. Hammon was born on this day in 1711, and was enslaved for his entire life.

Hammon was born to his enslaved parents in Long Island, New York, living under the ownership of the Lloyd family of Queens. Hammon’s father could read and write as the Lloyds allowed their slaves to have access to formal education, which passed down to Hammon.

During the great Christian revival of the 18th Century, Hammon embraced the faith along with the Lloyds and it informed much of his writing. His first work, An Evening Thought. Salvation by Christ with Penitential Cries: Composed by Jupiter Hammon, a Negro belonging to Mr. Lloyd of Queen’s Village, on Long Island, the 25th of December, 1760, was first published in 1761.

It was nearly two decades before Hammon published another piece. Some accounts place the work, “An Address To Phillis Wheatley,” who was the first Black woman to have her poetry published. According to historians, Hammon was concerned that Wheatley’s work was moving away from Christian concerns.

Because of Hammon’s writing and speaking ability, he served as a preacher for the slaves for several generations. Another prominent moment in Hammon’s public career took place on September 24, 1786 during the first meeting of the African Society in New York. While Hammon himself did not pine for freedom, he said in the “Hammon Address” that he wished “young Negroes were free.”

Hammon lived over 90 years, passing near or around 1806, although records of his passing weren’t available. He is buried in an unmarked grave in the Long Island region where he lived.

In 2013, University of Texas at Arlington doctoral student Julie McCown discovered an unpublished work by Hammon that written in 1786 in perfect condition. It was thought that Hammon may have other hidden works as well.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!



 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: Jupiter Hammon

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther – Official Trailer
 13 hours ago
10.16.17
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture
Oprah Held Brunch At Her Home This Weekend…
 13 hours ago
10.16.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
New Body, Who Dis? Mary J. Blige’s Glow…
 14 hours ago
10.16.17
Welp! Kimbella Calls Out Yandy For Wishing Her…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Flower Girls! Serena Williams Cuddles With Baby Alexis…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Reading Festival 2013 - Day 2
Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down: Diamond & Silk’s…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
Watch Alec Baldwin Take on Trump’s Tiff With…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Harvey Weinstein Tries To Drag Oprah Into His…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Girl Bye! Diamond And Silk Create Rap Video…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Nelly’s Rape Accuser Drops Case And Refuses To…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Say It Like You Mean It: 50 Cent…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Photos