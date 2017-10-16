Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other Sexual Assault Victims

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

Scripps Networks Interactive Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty


Food Network host Sunny Anderson is facing backlash after posting a series of insensitive tweets about the sexual assault victims who came forth after she told her story.

“When I reported my 1st radio boss for sexual harassment, I felt brave,” she tweeted late Saturday night. “The 4 co-workers that came out AFTER me were not brave to me…at all.”

She added, “In fact I blamed them and still do for not being BRAVE and reporting him before he had a chance to make one more victim.”

The tweets continued,

“So, as all these women come out of the woodwork…ask yourself… were they complicit in their silence? Complicit when taking payoffs?”

“I refuse to call the 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 10th person to come out and say, “me too”, BRAVE. We can call them LATE though … or I can.”

The tweets have since been deleted but the damage is already done. Anderson apologized on Twitter, writing,

“I’ve deleted my obviously polarizing & offensive statement. As a victim & warrior against sexual harassment in the work place, I apologize.”

Anderson’s tweets couldn’t have come at a worse time as Alyssa Milano launched the hashtag #MeToo, which gave voice to many women who suffered sexual assault. Twitter exploded with nearly 500,000 tweets from women who expressed their stories on the social media platform.

It’s troubling to see women, especially one who has been through sexual assault, blame and shame other women. We must do better.

RELATED STORIES:

Viral Hashtag #MeToo Illuminates The Scope Of Sexual Assault

Harvey Weinstein Tries To Drag Oprah Into His Sexual Assault Scandal

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other Sexual Assault Victims

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHHS4’ Season Finale Recap: Alexis Skyy Is Still…
 9 hours ago
10.17.17
Love Triangle Shenanigans: Peter Gunz Calls Tara Wallace…
 14 hours ago
10.17.17
Paul Mooney Roasts NeNe Leakes: “How Is She…
 14 hours ago
10.17.17
Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other…
 15 hours ago
10.17.17
Isaiah Washington Posed The Dumbest Question About Women…
 16 hours ago
10.17.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 20 hours ago
10.17.17
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther – Official Trailer
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
Beautiful News: SZA Invites Fan With Lupus To…
 21 hours ago
10.17.17
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture
Oprah Held Brunch At Her Home This Weekend…
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
New Body, Who Dis? Mary J. Blige’s Glow…
 22 hours ago
10.16.17
Welp! Kimbella Calls Out Yandy For Wishing Her…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Flower Girls! Serena Williams Cuddles With Baby Alexis…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Reading Festival 2013 - Day 2
Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down: Diamond & Silk’s…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Photos