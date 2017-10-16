Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Paul Mooney Roasts NeNe Leakes: “How Is She A Comedian?”

The God Father of Comedy made NeNe look fake in a recent post.

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 9, 2016

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty


The hits just keep coming for NeNe Leakes after her unfortunate comments during a comedy set.

No apology could save NeNe from the fall out after she told a heckler that she hoped they would raped. First NeNe was bumped from Xscape‘s Tour, and now Paul Mooney has taken aim at her.

The legendary comedian aired her out on Twitter for supposedly being fake with him. He told his followers about the time he met NeNe and she had no idea who he was. She may be hugged up with him in the pic below, but Paul had to question her legitimacy as a funnygirl.

Someone suggested that perhaps NeNe have been pretending not to know him, but he revealed that Gregg had to tell her about Paul before she recognized who was standing in front of her.

We bet NeNe won’t forget who he is again.

RELATED STORIES:

NeNe Leakes Issues An Apology After Telling A Heckler She Hopes They Get Raped

Kim Zolciak Lawyers Up & Threatens To Sue NeNe Leakes

Wig Snatched: NeNe Leakes Kicked Off Xscape Tour

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Paul Mooney Roasts NeNe Leakes: “How Is She A Comedian?”

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHHS4’ Season Finale Recap: Alexis Skyy Is Still…
 9 hours ago
10.17.17
Love Triangle Shenanigans: Peter Gunz Calls Tara Wallace…
 14 hours ago
10.17.17
Paul Mooney Roasts NeNe Leakes: “How Is She…
 14 hours ago
10.17.17
Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other…
 15 hours ago
10.17.17
Isaiah Washington Posed The Dumbest Question About Women…
 16 hours ago
10.17.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 20 hours ago
10.17.17
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther – Official Trailer
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
Beautiful News: SZA Invites Fan With Lupus To…
 21 hours ago
10.17.17
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture
Oprah Held Brunch At Her Home This Weekend…
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
New Body, Who Dis? Mary J. Blige’s Glow…
 22 hours ago
10.16.17
Welp! Kimbella Calls Out Yandy For Wishing Her…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Flower Girls! Serena Williams Cuddles With Baby Alexis…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Reading Festival 2013 - Day 2
Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down: Diamond & Silk’s…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Photos