Paul Mooney Roasts NeNe Leakes: “How Is She A Comedian?”

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty
The hits just keep coming for
NeNe Leakes
after her unfortunate comments during a comedy set.
No apology could save NeNe from the fall out after she told a heckler that she hoped they would raped. First NeNe was bumped from
Xscape‘s Tour, and now Paul Mooney has taken aim at her.
The legendary comedian aired her out on Twitter for supposedly being fake with him. He told his followers about the time he met NeNe and she had no idea who he was. She may be hugged up with him in the pic below, but Paul had to question her legitimacy as a funnygirl.
Someone suggested that perhaps NeNe have been pretending not to know him, but he revealed that Gregg had to tell her about Paul before she recognized who was standing in front of her.
We bet NeNe won’t forget who he is again.
