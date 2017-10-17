Love Triangle Shenanigans: Peter Gunz Calls Tara Wallace On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Foxy NC Staff

andhave already gotten into a fight over his babymamaon Marriage Boot Camp.

It took no name for Peter to bring the third person in their love triangle into the drama on Marriage Boot Camp. The Love & Hip Hop star and proud member of The Creep Squad called up his ex-fiance and on the first episode. From the looks of things, it might even have been the first night!

Why was he calling Tara so early into the process? “I know she’s having an extremely hard time with me being here,” he explained.

Amina’s probably having a tough time of it, too, since Peter can’t seem to focus on her and their relationship.

Not only did Peter call Tara, but he made it a point to say he loves her before he hung up. For her part Amina seems well aware that Peter may care about Tara more than her.

It is only episode 1, but the rest of the couples seemed to have pegged them as the hottest mess in the house.

Tune in for more of the mess when Marriage Boot Camp airs Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

RELATED STORIES:

This Is Going To Be A Mess: Peter Gunz Ditches Amina Buddafly On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ [VIDEO]

Sneak Peek: Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly Join WE TV’s ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ [VIDEO]

LinkSeeing Double: Amina Buddafly’s New Look Has Us Seeing Tara

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: