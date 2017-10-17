Love Triangle Shenanigans: Peter Gunz Calls Tara Wallace On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty
Peter Gunz
and
Amina Buddafly
have already gotten into a fight over his babymama
Tara Wallace
on
Marriage Boot Camp
.
It took no name for Peter to bring the third person in their love triangle into the drama on
Marriage Boot Camp. The Love & Hip Hop star and proud member of The Creep Squad called up his ex-fiance and on the first episode. From the looks of things, it might even have been the first night!
Why was he calling Tara so early into the process? “I know she’s having an extremely hard time with me being here,” he explained.
Amina’s probably having a tough time of it, too, since Peter can’t seem to focus on her and their relationship.
Not only did Peter call Tara, but he made it a point to say he loves her before he hung up. For her part Amina seems well aware that Peter may care about Tara more than her.
s
It is only episode 1, but the rest of the couples seemed to have pegged them as the hottest mess in the house.
Tune in for more of the mess when
Marriage Boot Camp
airs Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.
