American Airlines Pilot Ejects Activist Tamika Mallory From Flight

Add another racially charged incident to an increasing list of discrimination charges against American Airline.

In the latest incident, a civil rights activist Tamika Mallory complained that an American Airlines pilot kicked her off a plane on Sunday over a seat assignment dispute, the New York Daily News reports.

Mallory, who co-chaired the Women’s March on Washington, told the newspaper that she was traveling from Miami to New York. She changed her seat assignment from a middle seat to an aisle seat at an airport kiosk.

However, an American Airline agent gave her a boarding pass with the middle seat. The pilot overheard the argument and admonished Mallory.

Although she complied and sat in the middle seat, the pilot had her called to the front of the plane before takeoff. In a disrespectful and angry tone, the pilot ordered her to leave the plane. The police came and ushered out Mallory and her traveling companion.

“It definitely was White male aggression,” she told The Daily News. “I was singled out, I was disrespected, and he was trying to intimidate me. I was discriminated against.”

Doesn't matter how much we do and how hard we fight, white men are allowed to treat black women like shit .@AmericanAir — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) October 15, 2017

The airline issued this statement, via The Daily News.

“Our team does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We take these allegations seriously, and we are in the process of reaching out to our colleagues in Miami, as well as Ms. Mallory, to obtain additional information on what transpired during the boarding process.”

In a series of tweets, Mallory pointed out that American Airlines has a history of discrimination:

This is not the first time ppl I know and love have been treated this way by .@AmericanAir. And by today, they have learned NOTHING! — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) October 15, 2017

& other ppl stand by and watch it happen because it doesn't affect them. If I have to fight alone, .@AmericanAir will NEVER GET AWAY W/ THIS — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) October 15, 2017

Indeed, the airline is no stranger to discrimination claims. Here’s a very short list:

—Jason Derulo said American Airlines employees cursed at him in a baggage fees dispute.

—A passenger complained when the airline moved her to the rear of the plane but allowed her White traveling companion to remain in first-class in a mix-up over seating arrangements.

—A Muslim passenger said the airline’s flight attendant told him “I will be watching you” before he was booted from the plane.

—Black American Airlines employees filed a racial discrimination complaint over racial taunts and discrimination in assignments.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

