Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior On ‘The Platinum Life’

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

'The BET Honors' 2015 - Show

Source: Kris Connor/BET / Getty


Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay Smith made her reality TV debut on E!’s new show The Platinum Life last night and ruffled some feathers when she and Kid Ink’s wife Asaih Collins got into a verbal argument that almost got physical.

In case you missed it, Asaih had planned a brunch that all the girls (Shantal Jackson, La’Myia Good, Lola Monroe, Alycia Bellamy, Nazanin Mandi) agreed on attending. However, her plans were thwarted when Ne-Yo surprised Crystal with tickets to Jennifer Lopez’s final Vegas show and a private jet to take them all there. Of course Asaih felt a way about it and made it known when she met up with her cast mates leading to the showdown that went like this:

Crystal took to social media to apologize for her behavior, writing “she’s a work in progress.”

What did you think about the premiere of My Platinum Life?

RELATED STORIES:

Ne-Yo Welcomes Son With New Wife Crystal Renay

The Fabulous Photos From NE-YO & Crystal Renay’s Intimate Wedding

141st Kentucky Derby - Arrivals

#CouplesWeLove: Ne-Yo And Crystal Renay's Love Is One In A Million

5 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Ne-Yo And Crystal Renay's Love Is One In A Million

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Ne-Yo And Crystal Renay’s Love Is One In A Million

#CouplesWeLove: Ne-Yo And Crystal Renay's Love Is One In A Million

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHHS4’ Season Finale Recap: Alexis Skyy Is Still…
 9 hours ago
10.17.17
Love Triangle Shenanigans: Peter Gunz Calls Tara Wallace…
 14 hours ago
10.17.17
Paul Mooney Roasts NeNe Leakes: “How Is She…
 14 hours ago
10.17.17
Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other…
 15 hours ago
10.17.17
Isaiah Washington Posed The Dumbest Question About Women…
 16 hours ago
10.17.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 20 hours ago
10.17.17
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther – Official Trailer
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
Beautiful News: SZA Invites Fan With Lupus To…
 21 hours ago
10.17.17
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture
Oprah Held Brunch At Her Home This Weekend…
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
New Body, Who Dis? Mary J. Blige’s Glow…
 22 hours ago
10.16.17
Welp! Kimbella Calls Out Yandy For Wishing Her…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Flower Girls! Serena Williams Cuddles With Baby Alexis…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Reading Festival 2013 - Day 2
Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down: Diamond & Silk’s…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Photos