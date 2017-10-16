Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior On ‘The Platinum Life’

Foxy NC Staff

made her reality TV debut on E!’s new show The Platinum Life last night and ruffled some feathers when she and Kid Ink’s wife Asaih Collins got into a verbal argument that almost got physical.

In case you missed it, Asaih had planned a brunch that all the girls (Shantal Jackson, La’Myia Good, Lola Monroe, Alycia Bellamy, Nazanin Mandi) agreed on attending. However, her plans were thwarted when Ne-Yo surprised Crystal with tickets to Jennifer Lopez’s final Vegas show and a private jet to take them all there. Of course Asaih felt a way about it and made it known when she met up with her cast mates leading to the showdown that went like this:

Crystal took to social media to apologize for her behavior, writing “she’s a work in progress.”

What did you think about the premiere of My Platinum Life?

