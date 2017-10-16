News
Hurricane Ophelia Is A Category 3 Storm Barreling Towards

Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast

Source: NASA / Getty

There is a new hurricane out in the Atlantic. Introducing Hurricane Ophelia! She is now a category 3 storm and she is racing towards… Ireland! Yes, you read that right Ireland. Didn’t know that hurricanes went towards Ireland. Most people don’t.

Ireland’s weather service, Met Eireann has called Ophelia a significant weather event. They are warning citizens to board up houses and businesses. There is a high chance for flooding. Currently, Ophelia is expected to bring  winds of 50 mph and gusts of more than 80 mph which for the US, that’s not bad but the UK hasn’t had this type of storm since the Great Storm of 1987. Actually, today is the 30th anniversary of that storm that killed about 20 people in Britain and toppled over 15 million trees.  According to Philp Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University, posted on Twitter that Hurricane Ophelia is now the farthest east Atlantic major hurricane on record. Until now the record was held bu Hurricane Frances in 1980.

Wow! We are all hoping that the people of Ireland learn from the other hurricanes and they bunker down!

