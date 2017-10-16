Sports
Rodney Rogers Day In Durham

bvick
2017 Las Vegas Summer League - Memphis Grizzlies v Sacramento Kings

Source: Sam Wasson / Getty

Tonight, the Durham City Council will proclaim that Tuesday, October 17th as “Rodney Rogers Day in Durham”.  Rogers is a former basketball player at Hillside High School, Wake Forest University and he played in the NBA. City Councilman, Eddie Davis who is a former teacher at Hillside, spearheaded the push for “Rodney Rogers Day”.

After retiring from the NBA, Rogers worked for the city of Durham until is dirt bike accident in 2008 that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. The  Durham native, Rogers and his wife, Faye run his foundation The Rodney Rogers Foundation. He travels across the country giving  speeches  about his career and his dirt bike accident.

The city council meeting starts at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza in Durham. Everyone is invited to attend.

 

Continue reading Rodney Rogers Day In Durham

