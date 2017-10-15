Welp! Kimbella Calls Out Yandy For Wishing Her A Happy Birthday On Instagram

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Welp! Kimbella Calls Out Yandy For Wishing Her A Happy Birthday On Instagram

There must be a new season of "Love & Hip Hop: New York" coming up, because the co-star drama is popping off on the Gram!

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

Birthday Bash ATL Portraits

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


There must be a new season of Love & Hip Hop: New York coming up, because the co-star drama is popping off on the Gram!

On Saturday Yandy Smith took to Instagram—in what appeared to be a good gesture—to wish her friend Kimbella Vanderhee a happy birthday.

“No matter where life takes us or how close or far we live from each other, no matter how many break ups to make ups we have…you’ll always be close because you have a very special place in my heart,” the reality star captioned in a picture of the two looking buddy-buddy.

She ended it with: “Thank you for all the laughs, all the strength and all those moments of silence when there were no words to be said just hugs. Happy Birthday.”

 

Well, apparently Kimbella wasn’t having it and called her out for not actually contacting her personally on her special day.

Yandy how long has it been since we’ve spoken?!” she asked.

“You didn’t call or text me for my birthday, but put this post up because it makes you ‘look good’ that’s f***ed up knowing how loyal of a friend I was to you for years! You could have kept this post to ya self or at least text it to me if you really meant it… but again like I said it’s a ‘Good Look’ for you.”

Bloop!

Granted on a surface level this appears to be petty, but perhaps there is more to this story than just a birthday text.

When a fan wrote “[it’s] not that deep work it out,” Kimbella was clear: “How you know it’s not that ‘Deep’? Tf y’all be swearing y’all know EVERYTHING.”

#ClapBackSeason: #Kimbella VS. #Yandy VS. Fan 😩🍿[SWIPE]

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Clearly the only way to find out what’s really going on between the two is to tune in to the new season!

Love & Hip Hop: New York season eight premieres on Monday, October 30.

RELATED NEWS:

This Is Going To Be A Mess: Peter Gunz Ditches Amina Buddafly On Marriage Boot Camp; [VIDEO]

NeNe Snaps Off! Calls Kim’s Daughter Brielle ‘Racist,’ ‘Thirsty,’ And ‘Fake’

Case Of The Ex: Torrei Hart’s IG Mysteriously Deleted; Car Vandalized Amid Kevin Hart Controversy

Tasha and Tommy

The Top 20 TV Shows Black Women Watch (And Love)

21 photos Launch gallery

The Top 20 TV Shows Black Women Watch (And Love)

Continue reading The Top 20 TV Shows Black Women Watch (And Love)

The Top 20 TV Shows Black Women Watch (And Love)

[caption id="attachment_2868962" align="alignleft" width="776"] Source: FOX / Getty[/caption] 2016 was definitely a great year when it comes to Black women's visibility in television! From scripted dramas such as Empire and Queen Sugar to hilarious comedies such as Insecure and black-ish to reality shows such as RHOA, on any given night, African-American women can turn on the TV and see a range of portrayals of ourselves. But what are the shows that we just can't miss each week? According to a Nielsen's “African-American Women: Our Science, Her Magic” report, these were our top 20 programs from 2016:  

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture
Oprah Held Brunch At Her Home This Weekend…
 2 mins ago
10.16.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
New Body, Who Dis? Mary J. Blige’s Glow…
 1 hour ago
10.16.17
Welp! Kimbella Calls Out Yandy For Wishing Her…
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To…
 22 hours ago
10.16.17
Flower Girls! Serena Williams Cuddles With Baby Alexis…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Reading Festival 2013 - Day 2
Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down: Diamond & Silk’s…
 1 day ago
10.15.17
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
Watch Alec Baldwin Take on Trump’s Tiff With…
 1 day ago
10.15.17
Harvey Weinstein Tries To Drag Oprah Into His…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Girl Bye! Diamond And Silk Create Rap Video…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Nelly’s Rape Accuser Drops Case And Refuses To…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Say It Like You Mean It: 50 Cent…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Vic Mensa Compares Himself To Derrick Rose
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Photos