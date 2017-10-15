Flower Girls! Serena Williams Cuddles With Baby Alexis In New Selfie

Foxy NC Staff

On Saturday the tennis icon posted a new selfie of her and her baby girl on Instagram—and it’s just too adorable!

Using the popular Snapchat flower crown filter, Serena cuddles Alexis as they gaze into the camera:

Ladies is a "push present" a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Aww!

In the caption, the 36-year-old is curious about the concept of a “push present.”

“Ladies is a ‘push present’ a thing?” Williams asked. “If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter.”

Ha! Usually a push present is a gift the baby’s father gives the mother before or after she gives birth. Hence “the push” part.

Serena’s followers— eager to answer— had some pretty diverse responses to her question:

“I got tennis bracelets for my two each time”

“Diamond earrings”

“Dear Serena, “push presents” are for trophy wives whose only accomplishment is convincing a wealthy man to marry them. YOU, however, are an accomplished QUEEN. GOAT. LEGEND. “Push presents” are for basics…and definitely not a conversation you should even want to take part in. #LoveYou!❤”

“Ridiculous thing for wealthy women.”

Nope. It isn’t. The baby is the present… A partner who helps 100% is the best “gift”

Perhaps this was Serena’s coy way of asking fiancé Alexis Ohanian to get her a gift!

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 29, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

My mom 🙄 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

If you can’t get enough of baby Alexis, go ahead and follow her on her very own verified Instagram page

Adorbs!

We couldn’t be happier for Serena and her beautiful family!

