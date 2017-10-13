Marshall In Theaters

Source: Marshall / client provided
Do you plan to go the movies this weekend and you can’t decided what to see, well one of the best options is the movie, MARSHALL is directed by: Reginald Hudlin and the movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown and Kate Hudson, the movie tells the story of Thurgood Marshall (Boseman) as he defends Joseph Spell (Brown) a black man accused of raping his boss, Eleanor Strubing (Hudson). Marshall has to get the help of Sam Friedman (Gad) into to defend Spell because he is an out of state lawyer and a black man. The story is set in Connecticut in 1940.
When you see this movie, which you must go to the theater to see, you will be blown away by the clothing. Costume designer, Ruth Clark proves again why she has been nominated for several Academy Awards. You will also enjoy the scene with Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston. A very nice surprise. MARSHALL is in theaters everywhere today!
VIDEO
