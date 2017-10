Top Of The Morning: Tom Jinxed It!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

10/13/17- Sybil’s Chicago Cubs won against the Washington Nationals in a close and excruciatingly long game! Lavell thinks Tom jinxed the Nationals when they needed the win.

The Chicago Cubs did not deserve to win that game. Were gifted it by the umpires. Absolute trash. — RD Topp (@RDTopp) October 13, 2017

