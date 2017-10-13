Inside Her Story: Sexual Harassment In The Work Place

Film producer and director Harvey Weinstein has fallen to shame as reports of sexual harassment filled the press. Multiple actresses stepped out to give their accounts of sexual harassment from Weinstein.
Natasha Bowman an attorney and sexual harassment expert believes there needs to be more conversation on sexual harassment. She talks with Jacque Reid all about it.
“Sexual harassment is not a crime and I’m baffled by that as well,” Bowman explained to Jacque Reid.
“They are not looking to pursue criminal charges at all. The NYPD and London will have to conduct their own investigation… I’m concerned about organizations that have been put on notice about this conduct and they have chosen to do nothing or give hush money to victims, ” says Bowman
Often times, victims get swept under the rug with their cases. “They actually pay the victims to go away and make them sign a non-disclosure agreement, ” explained Bowman.
These kinds of incidents are prevalent in the workplace. “We need to stand and criminalize this behavior in the workplace,” expressed Boman.
