Louisiana Sheriff Livid At New Laws Allowing For Release Of Nonviolent Inmates Because ‘We Use Them To Wash Cars’

Foxy NC Staff

Who needs freedom when the state feels entitled to your cheap labor!

This is the attitude that one Louisiana sheriff has when he found out that a new law—set to go into effect next month—will release 192 “good” nonviolent inmates in his area out early.

According to KSLA, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator is livid about these criminal justice reform laws and went on a tirade complaining that they are putting innocent people at risk.

“There’s ways and things that need to be reformed on the criminal-justice system, but certainly we don’t need to do what we’re about to do,” he said.

Back in June the state passed 10 bills as an effort to change Louisiana’s horrible reputation as the most imprisoned state in the country. However, Prator doesn’t care about public perception.

“The Legislature and the Governor have made a huge mistake. Many of those scheduled to be released have not been properly vetted and are a danger to our safety and property. Seasoned multiple offenders are getting a break at our expense.”

He also doesn’t care that these laws will save the impoverished state $262 million over the next 10 years by cutting their prison population by 10-12 percent. He’s wondering who is going to wash cars and cook?

“The [prisoners] that you can work, the ones that can pick up trash, the work-release programs—but guess what? Those are the ones that they’re releasing!” Prator fumed in a video clip of a press conference.

“In addition to the bad ones… they’re releasing some good ones that we use every day to wash cars, to change the oil in our cars, to cook in the kitchen, to do all that where we save money, well, they’re going to let them out!”

See it for yourself:

WATCH. In 38 seconds Steve Prattor, Sheriff of Caddo Parish in Louisiana, tells you why he REALLY likes keeping "good" Black men in jail. pic.twitter.com/7YtxixE1rU — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 12, 2017

He really tried it.

KLSA also reported that Prator tried to justify his stance by serving up false facts such as the new laws provide for offenders to serve only 25 percent of their sentence and reduce penalties in many serious felonies and misdemeanors. He then provided a list of 33 inmates that would be released on November 1 who did not qualify for release until 2025. Their charges range from DWI, theft and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

A list of inmates & their charges that Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator would be released in Nov. under act: https://t.co/IaJ7xKpHq2 @KSLA pic.twitter.com/hM3wWQ3VQw — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) October 5, 2017

But Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Correction Secretary James Le Blanc told the news station that what Prator said just isn’t true.

“It’s not like it’s some opening of the gates and everybody’s releasing here,” he said. “This is 1,400 inmates that are going to 21 different districts.”

He added: “I have all the respect in the world for Sheriff Prator. I just don’t know if he really knows what the numbers look like.”

Le Blanc also stressed again that those released are non-violent offenders.

“We can put people that need to be in these beds in. More violent offenders and sex offenders and people that we need to be dealing with and providing the adequate resources and programs to while they’re in prison,” he concluded.

RELATED NEWS:

Is Tamron Hall’s Talk Show Deal With Harvey Weinstein’s Company In Jeopardy?

Temple University Student Fatally Shot By Police After Running Over Cop With Her Car

Texas Judge Sexted Her Bailiff And Used Him To Buy Drugs