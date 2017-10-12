Entertainment News
R&B Singer Tone Stith Talks New Project And Tour With August Alsina

He also talks new project and the Black power circle The Blitz attracts each year.

Cassius’ Rae Holliday caught up with singer Tone Stith at The Blitz 2017 to discuss his upcoming project, Can We Talk?, as well as his European tour with August Alsina.

Here’s what Stith had to say about The Blitz experience:

“It’s all about what’s new. What’s coming in, what’s coming up. It’s a big part of the culture, so I’m glad to be a part of it.”

On the Black power circle The Blitz attracts:

“It’s good to see our people doing what we love, making business moves and coming together as a family. I love that.”

Take a listen to Tone Stith’s full interview, above.

Photos