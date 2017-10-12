Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Daniel Caesar Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Work: ‘Real Sh*t’

The singer is having an epic year.

Team CASSIUS
Leave a comment


Earlier this year, Daniel Caesar dropped Freudian, which peaked at number 25 on the Billboard album chart. As Cory Townes from CASSIUS said on the red carpet at last night’s Blitz 2017, the ten-track project is “one of the best albums of 2017.” Even Pitchfork raved, “There’s much here that blends well into this 1990s-obsessed era, but Caesar’s gospel background is his not-so-secret weapon.”

When asked what inspired him to make the record, Daniel says, “Life man, going through some stuff and you just sit down and write it out. It’s like [an] eight months process but just, like, relationship stuff.” The singer continued, “You know? It was real, it was real sh*t.” Real is what Daniel is all about,  which is why he killed the stage at Blitz. Check out a photo below:

To watch our full interview with Daniel Caesar, watch the video above.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Daniel Caesar Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Work: ‘Real Sh*t’

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
5th Annual Women Making History Brunch - Arrivals
POLL: Nene’s Comment Over Rape Joke, Is An…
 1 hour ago
10.13.17
Weekend Roundup: VSU, Folk Fest, & The Funny…
 9 hours ago
10.13.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Keating Is Still Fighting For…
 10 hours ago
10.13.17
Rewind: Nick Cannon, Waka Flocka, Lil Kim And…
 18 hours ago
10.13.17
Daniel Caesar Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Work:…
 18 hours ago
10.13.17
R&B Singer Tone Stith Talks New Project And…
 19 hours ago
10.13.17
Bambi Confirms She And Scrappy Really Are Married…
 19 hours ago
10.13.17
Tamar Braxton Rushed To The Hospital After Severe…
 19 hours ago
10.13.17
Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Press Conference
Beyonce Put Out A New Video For “Freedom”…But…
 20 hours ago
10.12.17
Thanksgiving & Chill: The Trailer For Spike Lee’s…
 23 hours ago
10.13.17
Essence Magazine Celebrates October Cover Star Kandi Burruss
NeNe Leakes’ Comments About Rape Get Her Dropped…
 23 hours ago
10.12.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 23 hours ago
10.13.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Is Tamron Hall’s Talk Show Deal With Harvey…
 1 day ago
10.13.17
Photos