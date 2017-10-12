Thanksgiving & Chill: The Trailer For Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Just Dropped

Foxy NC Staff

Spike Lee’s 1986 “She’s Gotta Have It,” was ahead of it’s time. Lee’s first feature profiled the sexually liberated Nola Darling, a young Brooklynite who has full agency over her body, but is struggling with the growing pains of womanhood.

The Official @shesgottahave Trailer Is HERE. Coming To Netflix This Thanksgiving. Click The Link In The Bio. A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Last year, Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee, announced they were developing a Netflix series based on the film. The official trailer, which dropped on Thursday, introduces us to the controversial character as she navigates between her three lovers, Jamie Overstreet, Greer Childs and Mars Blackmon.

The series is executive produced by the Lee’s and stars, DeWanda Wise as Nola, Lyric Bent as Jamie, Cleo Anthony as Greer and Anthony Ramos as Mars. “She’s Gotta Have It” will drop on Netflix, Thanksgiving Day 2017.

Please baby, please baby, please, make sure you watch this exciting series!

DON’T MISS:

#BlackExcellence: Spike Lee And Jordan Peele Will Join Forces For KKK Thriller ‘Black Klansman’

Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series

Chrisette Michele Defends Decision To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration, But Spike Lee Isn’t Having It

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: