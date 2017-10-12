Entertainment News
Thanksgiving & Chill: The Trailer For Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Just Dropped

The new Netflix series will premiere on Thanksgiving Day 2017. Will you be watching?

Foxy NC Staff
Spike Lee’s 1986 “She’s Gotta Have It,” was ahead of it’s time. Lee’s first feature profiled the sexually liberated Nola Darling, a young Brooklynite who has full agency over her body, but is struggling with the growing pains of womanhood.

Last year, Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee, announced they were developing a Netflix series based on the film. The official trailer, which dropped on Thursday, introduces us to the controversial character as she navigates between her three lovers, Jamie Overstreet, Greer Childs and Mars Blackmon.

The series is executive produced by the Lee’s and stars, DeWanda Wise as Nola, Lyric Bent as Jamie, Cleo Anthony as Greer and Anthony Ramos as Mars. “She’s Gotta Have It” will drop on Netflix, Thanksgiving Day 2017.

Please baby, please baby, please, make sure you watch this exciting series!

