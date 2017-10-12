Another Male Star Says He Was Also Sexually Harassed!

You’ve heard about Terry Crews coming and saying that he was groped by a high up male executive, well Crews isn’t the only one. Actor James Van Der Beek from Dawson’s Creek fame also came out saying that it happen to him too. In series of tweets (why does everyone have to announce this information on Twitter?) said that he was groped too. He made the point that it’s even harder for a man to come out about this because people don’t want to believe that it happens to men.