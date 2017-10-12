Celebrity News
Home > Celebrity News

Another Male Star Says He Was Also Sexually Harassed!

bvick
Leave a comment
Mid Section View of a Businessman Touching the Thigh of a Businesswoman Sitting by Him

Source: Max Oppenheim / Getty

You’ve heard about Terry Crews coming and saying that he was groped by a high up male executive, well Crews isn’t the only one. Actor James Van Der Beek from Dawson’s Creek fame also came out saying that it happen to him too. In series of tweets (why does everyone have to announce this information on Twitter?) said that he was groped too. He made the point that it’s even harder for a man to come out about this because people don’t want to believe that it happens to men.

 

25 Hairstyles For Type 4 Hair To Give You Hair-spiration For Your Next Look

24 photos Launch gallery

25 Hairstyles For Type 4 Hair To Give You Hair-spiration For Your Next Look

Continue reading Another Male Star Says He Was Also Sexually Harassed!

25 Hairstyles For Type 4 Hair To Give You Hair-spiration For Your Next Look

We rounded up 21 4C hairstyles to give you some inspiration for your next look! Tell us which one is your favorite.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Press Conference
Beyonce Put Out A New Video For “Freedom”…But…
 2 hours ago
10.12.17
Essence Magazine Celebrates October Cover Star Kandi Burruss
NeNe Leakes’ Comments About Rape Get Her Dropped…
 5 hours ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 6 hours ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 7 hours ago
10.12.17
TENNIS-OLY-2016-RIO-TRAINING
This Video Of Serena Williams And Baby Alexis!!!!
 7 hours ago
10.12.17
TK Kravitz Shows Some Love To Radio One…
 17 hours ago
10.12.17
Watch: Ayo & Teo Show You How To…
 18 hours ago
10.12.17
Lyrica Anderson Has One Rule For Surviving ‘Love…
 18 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Evil Claire Huxtable Is Going Full…
 18 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Being Mary Jane’ To End In 2018
 19 hours ago
10.12.17
NYC Embraces Singer Dani Leigh
 19 hours ago
10.12.17
Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017…
 20 hours ago
10.12.17
Blitz 2017 Host Nick Cannon’s New Motto Is…
 20 hours ago
10.12.17
Zoey Dollaz Has Some Advice For The Young…
 20 hours ago
10.12.17
Photos