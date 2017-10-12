Another Male Star Says He Was Also Sexually Harassed!

You’ve heard about Terry Crews coming and saying that he was groped by a high up male executive, well Crews isn’t the only one. Actor James Van Der Beek from Dawson’s Creek fame also came out saying that it happen to him too. In series of tweets (why does everyone have to announce this information on Twitter?) said that he was groped too. He made the point that it’s even harder for a man to come out about this because people don’t want to believe that it happens to men.
25 Hairstyles For Type 4 Hair To Give You Hair-spiration For Your Next Look
24 photos Launch gallery
25 Hairstyles For Type 4 Hair To Give You Hair-spiration For Your Next Look
1. @curlfidence1 of 24
2. @naturalhairobsessed_2 of 24
3. @fulfillityhair3 of 24
4. @daniellemonetruitt4 of 24
5. Texture On The Runway5 of 24
6. @comfortablycoco6 of 24
7. Texture On The Runway7 of 24
8. @Dionnesse8 of 24
9. Texture On The Runway9 of 24
10. @FHairC10 of 24
11. @blackbeauty_blackqueen11 of 24
12. @myafricanpride12 of 24
13. @mama.morg13 of 24
14. @ambitiousnaturals14 of 24
15. Texture On The Runway15 of 24
16. @curlswithgirls16 of 24
17. @kurlywomen17 of 24
18. @envy_oils18 of 24
19. Texture On The Runway19 of 24
20. @blackessencegh20 of 24
21. @naturalhairobsessed_21 of 24
22. @inmywardrobebarbados22 of 24
23. @nekia__23 of 24
24. Texture On The Runway24 of 24
comments – Add Yours