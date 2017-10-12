Chrisette Michele Talks Trump Inauguration Backlash At Blitz 2017: ‘I Felt Like Nobody Heard Me’

Chrisette Michele has been through a lot in 2017, and she wasn’t too shy to talk about it at Blitz 2017. After the singer shared some thoughts about the importance of showcases, hew single “Strong Black Woman” and her new album Out Of Control, she opened up about the backlash she received for performing at Donald Trump‘s Inauguration.
“It was scary. I got up and I sang a song about love and about everything is gonna be OK. I didn’t vote for Trump, I made that so clear, and I felt like nobody heard me,” she tells us. “So there was a crazy backlash in the online space, and a lot of bullying.”
She also came clean about how much she was paid to perform: “Well, apparently, I got some taxpayers’ money. So I don’t know how his money and tax money go together, but I don’t think I got a large chunk of a hundred million dollars, at all… At the end of the day, those types of celebrations are run by the public.” She then went off on a bit of a tangent: “I don’t even know if we realize it, because how many of us know where our tax dollars really go? But it was a party, run by taxpayers’ dollars. So he wasn’t there, I don’t know that you could say it’s for Trump, so much as it was a celebration around the event.”
Well, sis, it’s clear you want to leave this behind you and that’s totally understandable. Check out the rest of the interview with Chrisette, above.
