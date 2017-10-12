Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NYC Embraces Singer Dani Leigh

She is ready to rock the Big Apple.

Team CASSIUS
Leave a comment

B

litz 2017 is a huge moment for singer Dani Leigh. The 22-year-old  Dominican sonstress, who is originally from Florida, has never performed in New York City. She opened up about this notable moment in her career while on the red carpet, “The Blitz is so important to me. This is my first show in New York so it’s a memory for me. I’m super excited, Radio One is huge.”

Dani has definitely been getting love from radio. The Def Jam artist was on heavy rotation with the track “Summer With Friends” and her nearly 120,000 Instagram followers are eagerly awaiting new music. Thankfully, we got Dani live at Blitz and Twitter is already talking about it:

If you missed Dani’s performance at Blitz, check out our interview with her in the video above.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading NYC Embraces Singer Dani Leigh

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TK Kravitz Shows Some Love To Radio One…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
Watch: Ayo & Teo Show You How To…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
Lyrica Anderson Has One Rule For Surviving ‘Love…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Evil Claire Huxtable Is Going Full…
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Being Mary Jane’ To End In 2018
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
NYC Embraces Singer Dani Leigh
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Blitz 2017 Host Nick Cannon’s New Motto Is…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Zoey Dollaz Has Some Advice For The Young…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Kim Zolciak Lawyers Up & Threatens To Sue…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Waka Flocka Keeps It 100 At Blitz 2017:…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Chrisette Michele Talks Trump Inauguration Backlash At Blitz…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Young Dra At Blitz 2017: ‘I’m Taking Mumble…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Viral Duo THEY. Explain Their Unique Name And…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Photos