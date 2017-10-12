Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

TK Kravitz Shows Some Love To Radio One At Blitz 2017

The rapper is having an epic year.

Team CASSIUS
Leave a comment


TK Kravitz is only on his third single, but he is making big waves in the music industry. Much of this love is due to the support he has gotten from various radio stations across the country, which is why had to make his presence known at Blitz 2017.

The singer and rapper, who was formerly as TK N Cash, explained to Rae Holiday why he came out to the music showcase event, “I wanted to thank all the stations, Radio One, just for supporting me. I got my first top ten record, which is surreal to even say. I’m just happy, I’m excited.”

TK also revealed he has fresh material on the way, “I’m working on my new project 2.0, it should be out by the end of the year. Sonically, it sounds amazing. I’m hoping to get more singles and take it to the top.” TK is known for his futuristic, edgy sounds, especially in the track “Space,” which peaked at number 16 on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart.

Check out the full interview with TK Kravitz in the video, above.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading TK Kravitz Shows Some Love To Radio One At Blitz 2017

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TK Kravitz Shows Some Love To Radio One…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
Watch: Ayo & Teo Show You How To…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
Lyrica Anderson Has One Rule For Surviving ‘Love…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Evil Claire Huxtable Is Going Full…
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Being Mary Jane’ To End In 2018
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
NYC Embraces Singer Dani Leigh
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Blitz 2017 Host Nick Cannon’s New Motto Is…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Zoey Dollaz Has Some Advice For The Young…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Kim Zolciak Lawyers Up & Threatens To Sue…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Waka Flocka Keeps It 100 At Blitz 2017:…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Chrisette Michele Talks Trump Inauguration Backlash At Blitz…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Young Dra At Blitz 2017: ‘I’m Taking Mumble…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Viral Duo THEY. Explain Their Unique Name And…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Photos