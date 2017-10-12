TK Kravitz Shows Some Love To Radio One At Blitz 2017

TK Kravitz is only on his third single, but he is making big waves in the music industry. Much of this love is due to the support he has gotten from various radio stations across the country, which is why had to make his presence known at Blitz 2017.
The singer and rapper, who was formerly as TK N Cash, explained to Rae Holiday why he came out to the music showcase event, “I wanted to thank all the stations, Radio One, just for supporting me. I got my first top ten record, which is surreal to even say. I’m just happy, I’m excited.”
TK also revealed he has fresh material on the way, “I’m working on my new project 2.0, it should be out by the end of the year. Sonically, it sounds amazing. I’m hoping to get more singles and take it to the top.” TK is known for his futuristic, edgy sounds, especially in the track “Space,” which peaked at number 16 on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart.
Check out the full interview with TK Kravitz in the video, above.
