This Is Going To Be A Mess: Peter Gunz Ditches Amina Buddafly On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ [VIDEO]

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty
Peter Gunz
almost left
Amina Buddafly
on their way to film this season of WE tv’s
Marriage Boot Camp
.
For some reason, Amina and Peter are still trying to make their marriage work. After countless breakups and makeups, Amina’s nearly endless tug of war with
Tara Wallace over Peter, and Amina moving to the West Coast, they have decided to give it one last shot.
But for them to make any progress, they would first have to arrive at the
Marriage Boot Camp mansion. Surprisingly, this is not as simple a task as one would imagine.
In this new sneak peek of Marriage Bootcamp, Peter makes it clear that he’s only doing this to get Amina back. However, when she tells him that he needs to flatout leave Tara to be with her, he literally jumps out of a moving car.
VIDEO
Find out what happens next when the new season of Marriage Boot Camp premieres October 13 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.
