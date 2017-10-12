Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kim Zolciak Lawyers Up & Threatens To Sue NeNe Leakes

Kim wants an apology from NeNe or else.

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak

Source: Getty / Getty


Kim Zolciak is threatening to take NeNe Leakes to court if she doesn’t apologize for calling her and her daughter racists.

Kim has lawyered up in preparation for a legal battle with NeNe. TMZ.com reports that Kim has hired Allison Hart and drafted a letter demanding an apology from NeNe for comments she made on social media, which stemmed from video her daughter Brielle shot that insinuated NeNe had roaches in her bathroom.

NeNe reponded by writing, “Kim & her child did something very wrong & disgusting! Black people and roaches in the same sentence don’t work for me boo.”

She added, “Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists!” NeNe also used the hashtags “#racisttrash” and “#KKK.”

Kim’s letter calls NeNe’s accusations “outrageous and malicious lies” and asserts that NeNe does have roaches, she doesn’t believe it’s racist to say so. Kim also alleges that NeNe posted the video Brielle shot video that appeared to depict roaches in NeNe’s house.

Aside from that, Kim also accused NeNe of trying to sabotage ratings for her spin-off, Don’t Be Tardy, by running a smear campaign among her followers on social media with the hashtag #blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice.

Kim’s lawyer wants NeNe to issue a formal apology and post retractions of her statements against Kim and Brielle across all of her social media sites, including Instagram and Twitter. If NeNe refuses to do so, Kim’s letter states, “Your conduct exposes you to multi-million dollar liability.”

NeNe has not yet commented on the legal threat.

RELATED STORIES:

Kenya Moore Responds To Rumors She Insulted Kim Zolciak’s Injured Son: ‘That’s A Boldface Lie’

Kim Zolciack Sets The Record Straight On Her Daughter’s Beef With NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes Issues An Apology After Telling A Heckler She Hopes They Get Raped

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Kim Zolciak Lawyers Up & Threatens To Sue NeNe Leakes

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TK Kravitz Shows Some Love To Radio One…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
Watch: Ayo & Teo Show You How To…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
Lyrica Anderson Has One Rule For Surviving ‘Love…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Evil Claire Huxtable Is Going Full…
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Being Mary Jane’ To End In 2018
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
NYC Embraces Singer Dani Leigh
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Blitz 2017 Host Nick Cannon’s New Motto Is…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Zoey Dollaz Has Some Advice For The Young…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Kim Zolciak Lawyers Up & Threatens To Sue…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Waka Flocka Keeps It 100 At Blitz 2017:…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Chrisette Michele Talks Trump Inauguration Backlash At Blitz…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Young Dra At Blitz 2017: ‘I’m Taking Mumble…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Viral Duo THEY. Explain Their Unique Name And…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Photos